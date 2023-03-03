Trish Stratus sent a heartfelt message to her longtime friend and former rival Lita after her championship win on RAW.

The Extreme Diva made a surprise return to the company on the red brand several weeks ago where she helped Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Last week, they challenged IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to a match for the coveted WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, which The Role Model accepted.

On RAW this past Monday night, Lita and The Man captured the title for the first time in their careers after Trish made a shocking return to the show. The legend took out Bayley at ringside. The Extreme Diva commented on the match and her performance on Instagram, where she thanked the WWE Hall of Famer for always having her back.

Trish Stratus' responded to the post on Twitter, informing Lita that she'll always love and support her.

"Love you Amy Dumas.. I’ll always have your back. Then. Now. Forever. Together. A must read from my bestie," Stratus wrote.

Could Trish Stratus make her WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 39?

The multi-time women's champion is often regarded as the greatest female superstar in WWE history. She has shared the ring with countless stars in her career and has been a part of some of the most memorable moments in WWE.

Trish Stratus' last match was at SummerSlam in 2019 where she lost to current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a singles match. Bayley currently doesn't have an opponent for WrestleMania 39.

Since Trish helped Becky Lynch and Lita win the tag titles on RAW, she has a bone to pick with the WWE Legend. This means the two stars could face each other one-on-one at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

