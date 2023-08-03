"I'll always be The EST of WWE" - Bianca Belair sends message ahead of SummerSlam

Bianca Belair has delivered a warning ahead of the Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Asuka defeated Belair to become the new RAW Women's Champion at Night of Champions. The Empress of Tomorrow was then presented with the WWE Women's Championship by Adam Pearce following this year's draft. Asuka will be defending the title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair this Saturday at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat match.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair disclosed that she got so used to being a champion and that the goal is to get it back. However, she did note that she will always be The EST of WWE, with or without the title.

“I got so used to being champion, I was champion for over a year, and that title went everywhere with me. Instead of carrying a purse, my accessory was my title. I always feel like I’m forgetting something, and I am missing it. I’ll always be the EST of WWE with or without the title, but my goal is still to get it back," said Belair.

Bianca Belair on losing the title to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions

Bianca Belair's historic reign as RAW Women's Champion came to an end at the hands of Asuka at Night of Champions in May.

The EST defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to retain the title, but the veteran got the better of her in Saudi Arabia. During her conversation with Sports Illustrated, Belair discussed dropping the title to Asuka. The 34-year-old shared that she wants to elevate others in the company to return the favor. She added that she was honored to wrestle Asuka at Night of Champions.

“I want to elevate people, I want to do for others what they’ve done for me. A star like Asuka is propelling the whole division forward. I hope my accomplishments helped that move in the right direction. She is extremely talented and has been doing this a lot longer than me, and I was honored to wrestle her in that match," said Belair. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE That RAW Women’s Title means SO much to me. The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women’s Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history! pic.twitter.com/lAcKmykJev

Bianca Belair has the opportunity to become champion once again but will have to go through Asuka and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam to do so. It will be fascinating to see which SmackDown star leaves this Saturday's premium live event as the WWE Women's Champion.

