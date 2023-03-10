"I'll beat the f*** out of him" - Jake Paul fires shot at top WWE star ahead of WrestleMania

Jake Paul doesn't seem to have taken cheap shots being aimed at him in WWE lightly and has sent a heated warning to his brother, Logan's opponent, ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Logan Paul is set to take on Seth Rollins at this year's WrestleMania, with both WWE stars not mincing their words to insult each other. The former stepped up to Rollins on this week's RAW as they exchanged harsh words. The Visionary has also sent some shots toward Jake Paul amidst their rivalry.

During this week's episode on the Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul appeared as the guest to speak to his brother. The siblings discussed Logan's upcoming match against Rollins and then insulted the former WWE Champion.

"He sounds like a f*****g *b***h, " Jake Paul said. (1:17:36 and onwards)

Jake Paul proceeded to ask who Seth Rollins was, with Logan telling him he's a pretty big name in the wrestling world. The popular boxer then fired some heated shots at The Architect.

"Not that big. I’ll beat the f*** out of him,” he stated. (1:17:53 and onwards)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On his Podcast, Logan Paul said he didn't know who Seth Rollins was before coming to #WWE On his Podcast, Logan Paul said he didn't know who Seth Rollins was before coming to #WWE. https://t.co/UO0HmLaeLK

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praises the Paul Brothers for their drawing power

Paul has proven to be a bankable star within WWE, showcasing impressive performances in his matches against The Miz and Roman Reigns. Ric Flair believes Logan and his brother Jake are above almost anyone in drawing power.

Speaking on the To Be the Man podcast, Flair was asked about his thoughts on the Paul Brothers and their presence in the promotion being good or not.

The 16-time World Champion heaped praise on both brothers and thinks they have what it takes to make it in the business.

“Oh, hell yeah. He’s [Jake Paul] great. Both of those kids are better than some of the guys that do it full time for a living. I’ll stand by that comment all day long. Until you told me last week that Shawn [Michaels] was training Logan, which now makes sense, I thought, ‘God, the guy’s just got incredible, natural ability. I think they’re big and they draw money. That’s all there is to it. Draw money," Flair remarked. [From 6:16 onwards]

Justin Nails @justinnails

Can someone please explain to me logically why Logan Paul can’t work in the WWE? #RoyalRumble Can someone please explain to me logically why Logan Paul can’t work in the WWE? #RoyalRumble https://t.co/A1NAyHyGXc

We last saw both Paul brothers appear together at Crown Jewel last year, as Logan took on Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. We'll have to wait and see whether they appear at WrestleMania 39 together.

Do you want to see Logan and Jake Paul compete together? Sound off below.

If you use the quotes from the first half of the article, please credit the Impaulsive podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes