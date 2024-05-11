"I’ll be better next time" - Byron Saxton issues an apology to female WWE Superstars

Popular WWE backstage interviewer Byron Saxton recently issued an apology to two female superstars. Saxton said he owned up to his mistake of not interviewing Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell backstage following the latest episode of SmackDown.

LeRae was in action on the latest edition of the blue brand, where she took on Bianca Belair in the first-round match of the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament. While not many were expecting to see Candice LeRae pull off a win over Belair, it was still surprising to see her go down in less than three minutes, leaving her distraught.

WWE has released backstage footage of LeRae and Hartwell following the latest episode of SmackDown, where the two were spotted fuming over the fact that Byron Saxton was not there to interview them. Saxton was quick to take note of the clip and soon issued an apology to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. He further joked about how he was busy devouring salt and pepper chicken and would not repeat the mistake.

"Apologies to @CandiceLeRae & @indi_hartwell. I confused our interview time with my salt and pepper chicken consumption appointment. I’ll be better next time."

While Bianca Belair did not have to put in a herculean effort to defeat Candice LeRae, it looks like she injured herself after she landed on her legs while executing a moonsault during the match.

Who else qualified for the second round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament on WWE SmackDown?

Bianca Belair was not the only name to advance in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament on the latest episode of SmackDown as her tag team partner, Jade Cargill, also advanced to the second round (Quarterfinals). Cargill defeated Piper Niven in a fun back-and-forth contest.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are on a roll as they are two of the favorites to win the tournament. Apart from them, Nia Jax also won her first-round match, where she defeated Naomi. Jax will take on Jade Cargill in the next round (Quarterfinals), while Belair will face the winner of the match between Mia Yim and Tiffany Stratton in the next round (Quarterfinals) of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.

