"I’ll come out of retirement to announce this one," Samantha Irvin says after noticing heated X/Twitter beef

Former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin had a hilarious response to a reporter's online beef with a controversial YouTuber. Irvin amusingly said she will come out of retirement to announce Sean Ross Sapp's match with a podcaster.

Ad

It's been quite some time since Irvin parted ways with WWE. Many believed at the time that she would join the Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling, but that hasn't happened yet.

Samantha Irvin recently noticed her friend and wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp having an X/Twitter beef with controversial podcaster JDfromNY, and couldn't help but respond. She replied to Sapp's bold challenge to the YouTuber and said she would come out of retirement to announce their battle.

Ad

Trending

"I'll come out [of] retirement to announce this one," Irvin wrote on X.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Real reason behind Samantha Irvin's WWE exit

Irvin departed WWE in October 2024. She later had a chat with USA Today and opened up about her exit from the Stamford-based promotion. Here's what she said:

"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer, and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then, when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, 'Man, like, this cannot be forever,'" Irvin said. [H/T: USA Today]

Ad

Expand Tweet

When Samantha Irvin was asked about her future in pro wrestling, she said her career in the industry had just begun. She then boldly said she had to finish her story in the world of pro wrestling. Judging by her answer, it seems fans will get to see Irvin back in wrestling somewhere down the line. Her supporters would love to see her return to WWE or join AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE