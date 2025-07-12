"I’ll come out of retirement to announce this one," Samantha Irvin says after noticing heated X/Twitter beef

Former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin had a hilarious response to a reporter's online beef with a controversial YouTuber. Irvin amusingly said she will come out of retirement to announce Sean Ross Sapp's match with a podcaster.
It's been quite some time since Irvin parted ways with WWE. Many believed at the time that she would join the Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling, but that hasn't happened yet.
Samantha Irvin recently noticed her friend and wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp having an X/Twitter beef with controversial podcaster JDfromNY, and couldn't help but respond. She replied to Sapp's bold challenge to the YouTuber and said she would come out of retirement to announce their battle.
"I'll come out [of] retirement to announce this one," Irvin wrote on X.
Real reason behind Samantha Irvin's WWE exit
Irvin departed WWE in October 2024. She later had a chat with USA Today and opened up about her exit from the Stamford-based promotion. Here's what she said:
"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer, and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then, when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, 'Man, like, this cannot be forever,'" Irvin said. [H/T: USA Today]
When Samantha Irvin was asked about her future in pro wrestling, she said her career in the industry had just begun. She then boldly said she had to finish her story in the world of pro wrestling. Judging by her answer, it seems fans will get to see Irvin back in wrestling somewhere down the line. Her supporters would love to see her return to WWE or join AEW.
