WWE Superstar Sheamus has admitted that it feels like he's been cursed as the Intercontinental Championship continues to elude him over one and a half decades into his career. However, he's confident that he'll break it very soon.

This week, The Celtic Warrior will challenge Bron Breaker for the coveted title at Saturday Night's Main Event. He has held multiple championships during his lengthy career, including several world titles. However, the IC Title is the only thing preventing him from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

During a recent The Masked Man Show appearance, Sheamus said he'll do everything he can to break the curse and finally win the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"It definitely feels like a curse at this stage, but one I want to break at Saturday Night's Main Event. I'll do everything I can to break it, to become WWE's first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam champion... That's where I want to be, man. That's my goal. It's been my goal for five years to hold that title, and I keep coming really, really close, whether it's singles matches with Gunther, triple threats with Drew in there, and the triple threat at Survivor Series. I've come so close every single time," he said. [1:45:45-1:46:25]

Will Sheamus finally dethrone Bron Breakker this Saturday?

The Celtic Warrior has had many opportunities to win the Intercontinental Championship. Even though he's failed in all his attempts, it's possible that he could succeed at Saturday Night's Main Event. He'll finally become a Grand Slam Champion after many years in WWE.

Bron Breakker defended the title against Sheamus on the November 18, 2024, episode of RAW, and he won via DQ after Ludwig Kaiser attacked him. Kaiser still has issues with both men, so he could still interfere in their match at Saturday Night's Main Event. If he doesn't, then Sheamus, a WWE veteran, could walk out as the new champion.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit The Masked Man Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

