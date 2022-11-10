GUNTHER loves the idea of having the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39.

The leader of Imperium has been on a tear on WWE SmackDown since being called up to the main roster. The NXT UK Champion captured the Intercontinental Championship in June and has had a dominant reign with it over the last several months.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion was recently a guest on Steve Fall's Ten Count to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the rumors of him possibly facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39, GUNTHER admitted that it's something he would love to do.

“Of course, we could see it. I don’t know what’s going to happen or if it’s going to happen. Obviously, that’s something I would love to do," GUNTHER admitted. "John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

GUNTHER on what it means to be the WWE Intercontinental Champion

With Roman Reigns monopolizing the top of the card on RAW and SmackDown with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, there has been a renewed importance in the United States and Intercontinental Championships on weekly WWE programming.

When asked what it means to him to hold the Intercontinental Championship, GUNTHER admitted that in his mind, it's the most important title in WWE right now because he's the one holding it.

“When I hold a title, for me, it’s the most important title there is right now because I’m the champion. I don’t want to focus on any other title," GUNTHER said. "I couldn't care less about anything else. That’s what my focus is on right now. With every defense, I try to contribute to its legacy. I want to put on the best matches possible for the fans and for the prestige of the title. That’s something I take pride in. It’s something I always did and I’m going to continue doing forward.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of the former WALTER's comments? Would you like to see a match between him and John Cena at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

