"I'll be doing this for a long time" - Logan Paul reacts to his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

It was just the third match of the 27-year-old's wrestling career, but he already looked like he belonged in the ring. Logan gave it all he had, but in the end, Roman connected with a Superman Punch and a Spear to retain the title.

The famous YouTuber made a lot of new fans in the wrestling world at the premium live event. There were countless doubters ahead of the match, but many were proven wrong by Logan's performance at Crown Jewel.

WWE's official Twitter account posted behind-the-scenes footage of Logan before and after the bout at Crown Jewel. He claimed to have no nerves before the big match and vowed to wrestle for a long time.

"No nerves, to be honest," said Logan Paul. "Like when you prepare as much as I do for events of this magnitude, there's nothing left to do but to go show up and perform. And honestly, like, this is what I do best. This is what I do best in the world. I discovered it at 27, but I feel so comfortable in the ring. I'll be doing this for a long time." [01:46 - 02:09]

Logan Paul on getting hurt at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul discussed his knee injury at the end of the behind-the-scenes footage posted today. He announced that he suffered a major injury shortly after Crown Jewel went off the air.

At the end of the video, Logan confirmed that he felt great after the match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but said that "it sucks" that he was injured.

"I feel great," said Logan Paul. "It's just like, it sucks that I got hurt." [05:05 - 05:10]

Logan's brother, Jake Paul, also showed up during the match and battled with Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. It will be interesting to see if the Paul brothers wrestle together in WWE down the line.

