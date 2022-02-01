"I'll not make the same mistake again" -- AJ Styles reveals bold plans for his WWE future

AJ Styles has finally returned to the singles competition in WWE, and he recently booked a spot for himself in the upcoming high-stakes Elimination Chamber match.

This week, The Phenomenal One faced Rey Mysterio in a dream bout on RAW. The two superstars locked horns in an epic match that ended in Styles' victory. The former world champion is now one of five superstars who will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber match later this month.

Following the blockbuster match, Styles opened up about his plans in a backstage interview and revealed that he still plans on taking over the road to WrestleMania. He then recalled the last time he competed in the WWE Championship match inside the Elimination Chamber. The Phenomenal One previously came up short, but he vowed to make the most of his opportunity this time around.

"Isn't this the Road back to WrestleMania? Haven't we said that? Do you have to win the Royal Rumble to be in the main event? Not if you beat the champ at Elimination Chamber and that's exactly what I intend to do," said Styles. "I have been in Elimination Chamber before and I know what it takes. Oddly enough, had a chance like this before and didn't capitalize. I'll not make the same mistake again." [0:14-0:41]

Styles last competed in the Elimination Chamber in 2021; he faced Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and Sheamus for the WWE Championship. Despite Styles' best effort, The Scottish Warrior emerged victorious.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's next title challengers confirmed

The RAW after Royal Rumble confirmed a huge match featuring the newly crowned champion, Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty will defend his title against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory at the premium live event scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lesnar, who won the Royal Rumble this past weekend, also shared his bold plans for WrestleMania. The Beast Incarnate has decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. However, he wants to face the Tribal Chief in a Champion vs. Champion bout. To do so, he'll have to win the Chamber match, where five other stars will be standing in his way.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see AJ Styles win the WWE Championship? Yes No 1 votes so far