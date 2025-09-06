“I’ll never forget that” - Vince McMahon once scolded WWE veteran for dressing inappropriately (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon took charge of WWE in the early 1980s, when he bought the promotion from his father, Vincent J McMahon. The younger McMahon stayed in charge of WWE for nearly 40 years and only stepped down from the promotion in the middle of 2022.

WWE veteran Vince Russo, who worked with Vince McMahon during his time with the company in the Attitude Era, recalled an incident involving the two. The incident led to Russo getting scolded by McMahon, and he claims that it was something that he'll never forget.

Russo was talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, where he said that Vince McMahon was very proud of his father. He recalled a live show at Madison Square Garden where Russo wasn't dressed appropriately and got a dressing down from McMahon for it, as Vince Sr. is in the Hall of Fame at MSG.

"A lot of people don't understand this. Vince was very prideful of his dad. I just started with the company, and there was a house show at Madison Square Garden, and Mac, you know how I am, bro, I'd rather die before I wear a shirt and tie, I'd rather die, so I dressed nice. I did not have on a suit and tie." Russo said.

He continued:

"And I'll never forget, bro, Vince read me the Riot Act because Vince Senior is in the Madison Square Garden Hall of Fame and Vince read me the Riot. "You know what this building meant to my father? He's in the Hall of Fame, and you come dressed [like that]. I'll never forget that. Vince Senior was always on the mind of Vince." Russo said.

Vincent J. McMahon was a wrestling promoter who started Capitol Wrestling Corporation in the 1950s, which is now known as WWE. He remained in charge of the company till 1982, before selling his stocks to his younger son, Vince McMahon, and the rest is history.

