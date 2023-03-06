"I'll probably get some heat for this" - Former WWE Superstar controversially favors 'hated' star over Bloodline member for most impressive year (Exclusive)

The Bloodline had an enormous year in 2022, and one of the starring roles came from the newly debuted Solo Sikoa. However, when it comes to the most impressive 'Rookie of the Year' in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Matt Cardona chose Logan Paul over Solo Sikoa.

Logan Paul has had a massive year since making his debut at WrestleMania last year. He has been making the news with his antics. Soon after first appearing in WWE, Logan Paul himself would claim that fans "hated" him. However, he has since asserted that he has found a following among the WWE faithful.

He not only defeated The Miz in singles competition but also won alongside him in a tag team match. The most impressive part of his resume came when he faced down The Bloodline and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

The overwhelming forces of The Bloodline proved to be too much for him in the end, but he still put on an excellent match against The Tribal Chief.

Speaking to Bill Apter for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, WWE veteran Matt Cardona chose Paul over The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa as the 'Rookie of the Year' and pointed out his reasoning for doing so.

"I'll probably get some heat for this. But how is it not Logan Paul? What this guy has done in the handful of matches he has had. I mean he had a world title match and held his own against Roman Reigns. If that's not rookie-of-the-year material, I'm not sure what is. Plus he has such a huge fanbase outside WWE, and what he brings to the table, for not just WWE but wrestling, that makes him rookie of the year." [3:25 - 3:56]

Other than praising him for the Bloodline feud, Matt Cardona also felt Logan Paul had everything a WWE Superstar needs

Continuing to talk about Paul, Cardona complimented him for his ability in the ring and the performances.

"If you watch his matches, it doesn't seem like he's an outsider. He can go, he can do all the moves, he can take all the hits." [4:03 - 4:08]

He added that Logan Paul might rub some people the wrong way, but that was their own problem.

"I mean I'm sure he rubs some people the wrong way, but that's the business pal. If you're that confident in your game, he shouldn't threaten you, nobody should." [4:36 - 4:43]

Logan Paul is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins. He cost The Visionary the United States Title after interfering in the Elimination Chamber match. Paul is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW to confront Rollins.

