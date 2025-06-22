“I’ll probably be seeing you soon” - Randy Orton teases blockbuster signing of WWE legend's son

The Viper Randy Orton made a bold statement during the WWE SummerSlam Kick-Off Show in New York City a few hours ago. The Legend Killer won his King of the Ring Tournament semifinal on SmackDown last night and is now set to face the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in the final at Night of Champions.

Along with the kick-off show, Orton was also a part of the Fanatics Fest and was seen signing autographs for fans. During the signing, real-life Bloodline member, the late great Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, made an appearance, and both men had a chat with each other.

Fatu is currently a part of the independent circuit, and fans anticipate him joining the Stamford-based company very soon. Fatu and Orton shared a moment during Fanatics Fest, with Orton teasing the young star’s potential WWE signing when he stated that he would probably see Zilla Fatu soon.

“I’ll probably be seeing you soon,” Orton said.

Randy Orton talks about preferred opponent for WWE Night of Champions

The Viper is one step closer to getting a World Championship match at SummerSlam, and either Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes will stand in his way. Both men are set to collide on the upcoming episode of RAW, and the winner will face Orton in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions.

During the SummerSlam Kick-Off Show, Orton discussed his preferred opponent at Night of Champions, stating that he would like to beat Cody Rhodes to win the tournament more than Main Event Jey.

"I'll do whatever it takes to get to John Cena, beat John Cena, and get number 15 [World Championship] around my waist. Now, Jey Uso—he's another guy—[former] World Champion—he has proved himself; he's an amazing talent, the energy you give him, the energy that he gives you, the Yeeting, the music, the entrance, the charisma—everything about Jey just oozes talent. It's a very hard question to answer, but if I got to beat Jey or Cody [Rhodes], I'm going to go ahead and call it Cody," Orton said.

While The Viper has history with both men, fans have been waiting for Orton vs Rhodes for months. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

