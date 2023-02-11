"I'll see you in court, pal" - WWE SmackDown star Pat McAfee reacts to lawsuit filed by NFL Hall of Famer

WWE SmackDown announcer and former NFL punter Pat McAfee is currently being sued by former NFL player Brett Favre.

Brett Favre was a beloved quarterback for the Green Bay Packers for 16 seasons and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016. However, the 53-year-old has found himself in some trouble as of late.

Favre has been linked to a welfare scandal in Mississippi and has been accused of misappropriating funds meant for state welfare. Favre has now sued former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for making "defamatory allegations" in the media.

Earlier today, the former Indianapolis Colts punter responded to the lawsuit filed by Brett Favre on The Pat McAfee Show.

“There’s one word, I believe that was said, often, on this particular program if you were to watch at all and that would be ‘allegedly.’ Our job is to report the news. Allegedly what was going on down in Mississippi with Brett Favre, the man who is suing me for money and for defamation, was being reported on this particular program because we owe the sports media world our coverage of it," said Pat McAfee.

The SmackDown color commentator then added that he doesn't have any lawyers and will see Brett Favre in court.

“A lot of people are wondering how my lawyers are gonna handle this. You know it, I ain’t got ‘em. So let’s ride this f***er, I’m excited to see how it goes. I’ll see you in court, pal,” added McAfee. [H/T Awful Announcing]

Pat McAfee returned at WWE Royal Rumble

The former NFL star has not been a part of WWE SmackDown lately since joining ESPN College Gameday.

However, Pat McAfee returned to the company at the Royal Rumble event at The Alamodome on January 28. McAfee did not compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match but received a great reaction from the crowd at the start of the show. WWE reportedly has big plans for McAfee on the Road to WrestleMania.

The SmackDown commentator defeated Austin Theory at last year's WrestleMania, only to lose to Vince McMahon in an impromptu match a few minutes later. His last match was a victory over Happy Corbin at SummerSlam 2022.

Time will tell if Pat will have more success at this year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

