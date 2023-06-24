"I'll see y'all soon" - Former WWE Superstar sent out a message after missing big show tonight

A former WWE Superstar found herself facing multiple issues tonight that led to her missing a big wrestling show. She was scheduled to be at GCW on the show, but after missing the show sent an apology message on Twitter.

Steph De Lander has become one of the top stars on the Indie wrestling circuit. Often pairing up with Matt Cardona, the two have been in the headlines quite regularly with their antics.

Over the last few months, they have taken over a part of Indie wrestling, with Cardona even calling himself the "President of Independent Wrestling."

De Lander, who was previously known as Persia Pirotta during her run in WWE, was scheduled to be at GCW tonight. Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out.

The star said that she faced multiple travel issues with her flights that delayed her quite a bit. On top of that, the thunderstorm in Orlando made travel even more difficult for her.

The former WWE star was sad after missing the show on Twitter but promised fans that they would be seeing her soon again.

"Super bummed I had to miss @GCWrestling_ tonight. SDL vs @FlyFrontier AND Orlando thunderstorms resulted in massive travel issues and I couldn’t make it to Chicago. I’ll see y’all soon 🖕🏼"

The coming months are sure top be exciting, as De Lander has slowly become one of the bigger stars in the Indies.

