"I'll send you the invoice" - Bayley takes an indirect shot at 42-year-old former WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took an indirect shot at AEW star Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro.

Taking to Twitter, WWE recently posted a throwback photo of The Role Model's popular show 'Ding Dong, Hello!' and pointed at the door of the show.

"The infamous door," wrote WWE.

Responding to WWE's official post, former Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne mentioned that the door brought back a lot of memories for her. Jayne and Gigi Dolin recently appeared on Ding Dong Hello! for an interview where the former betrayed Dolin by beating her and kicking her against the door. In doing so, Jayne broke the door of The Role Model's show.

"Ahhhh the memories," wrote Jayne.

A similar incident took place in the past when Seth Rollins was the guest for The Role Model's show and was beaten up by Cesaro, who eventually broke the door while assaulting The Visionary.

Reacting to WWE's post on Twitter, The Role Model stated that she would send Jacy the invoice for her new door and also mentioned that she wouldn't charge half of what she had charged Cesaro.

"I’ll send you the invoice for my new door. (Don’t worry..It’s half of what I charged @ClaudioCSRO)" wrote The Role Model.

Check out Bayley's response below:

Bianca Belair claimed that Bayley doesn't get enough credit

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently claimed that Bayley doesn't get as much credit as she should.

While speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the EST of WWE mentioned that she loves The Role Model. Belair also mentioned that The Role Model is one of the Four Horsewomen who doesn't get enough credit for the things she does.

She further added that the former RAW Women's Champion brings out the best in her opponent every time she steps into the ring.

“I love Bayley. I feel like she’s one of the Four Horsewomen that doesn’t get as much credit as she should. She does so much that’s not for herself. Anybody that she steps in the ring with, she brings the best out of them and that’s what she did for me."

However, it would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Role Model and her faction Damage CTRL.

