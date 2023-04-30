"I'll be surprised if people even care" - Fans divided over former Universal Champion's impending return to WWE

WWE fans have been missing former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt for over two months. However, a recent report about his return has gotten Wrestling Twitter talking. The Eater of Worlds last appeared on WWE TV on February 27, 2023. As of this writing, it has been over 60 days since he went on a hiatus.

Wyatt was neck-deep in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania 39. He appeared in promos to push the feud forward and get under Lashley's skin.

WWE suddenly pulled him out of the program before the two could have their big match at WrestleMania. Instead, Bobby Lashley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before The Show of Shows.

There was a lot of speculation regarding Wyatt's absence from the scene. However, a recent report suggests that he is ready to return once he can do so. The report by Fightful was shared by a Twitter user.

Fans reacted to the tweet, giving a mixed reaction to his potential comeback. While some said they weren't looking forward to his return, others believed it would benefit the company.

For most of his career, Bray Wyatt has been seen as a top-level talent by fans. However, his booking seemingly hasn't helped him prosper. His absence from the company has damaged his value, and viewers have been busy following other superstars and their rivalries in recent months.

Wrestling veteran recently provided a potential update on WWE star Bray Wyatt's status

Bray Wyatt's absence has been one of the hottest topics in WWE since the WrestleMania season. He partnered with Uncle Howdy, but both men have been missing for months now.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about Wyatt's status. Appearing on Keepin' It 100, he said a superstar told him that The Eater of Worlds was out with a physical problem.

"[Have you heard a lot of good things about Bray Wyatt?] No, but I do, somebody told me this in WWE, one of the wrestlers, that there's something wrong with him physically. So, I don't know if he's injured or what, but yeah."

It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for Wyatt once he returns. He will likely look to carry forward the character he was building before his disappearance.

Do you want to see Bray Wyatt appear on television soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

