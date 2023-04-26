Wrestling veteran gives potential update on Bray Wyatt's WWE status

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed Bray Wyatt's current status in WWE, providing a potential update on why he has been out of action.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2023, Wyatt revealed that he was coming after whoever would win the match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Following Lashley's victory, The Eater of Worlds started a feud with The All Mighty. However, their rivalry was halted before WrestleMania 39 as reports suggested that Wyatt was going on hiatus due to undisclosed issues.

Meanwhile, Konnan recently disclosed on Keepin' It 100 that a WWE Superstar told him that Wyatt has a physical problem, which has kept the latter out of in-ring action.

"[Have you heard a lot of good things about Bray Wyatt?] No, but I do, somebody told me this in WWE, one of the wrestlers, that there's something wrong with him physically. So, I don't know if he's injured or what, but yeah." [7:32 - 7:44]

Will Bray Wyatt return during the 2023 Draft? Check out the latest details here.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last October

In 2009, Bray Wyatt signed his first contract with the Stamford-based promotion. He spent nearly 12 years as a regular competitor and won several titles, including three world championships. However, the 35-year-old was released from his contract in July 2021.

After over a year of absence, Wyatt returned to the company last October. He has since had only one major feud with LA Knight. The former Universal Champion competed in one televised bout since his return when he defeated Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

A released superstar is open to a return to align with The Wyatt Family and Alexa Bliss. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes