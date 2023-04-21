Will Bray Wyatt return during WWE Draft 2023? Latest details clear the air

As his Code Orange theme would term it, Bray Wyatt has 'disappeared without a trace' in the lead-up to WWE Draft 2023. The Eater of Worlds was briefly featured in promo segments on both SmackDown and RAW last month before going AWOL. He is reportedly dealing with a medical issue, but no official update has been provided by WWE.

The former Universal Champion was an integral part of two different storylines. He was rumored to lock horns with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania after Wyatt's mind games with flickering images and cryptic promos made up for much entertainment. His supernatural buddy Uncle Howdy, meanwhile, was slowly gaining control over Alexa Bliss. Many fans have been let down by Bray’s hiatus.

Bray Wyatt’s return is speculated to happen during the WWE Draft 2023, but fans may have to wait a little longer. Recent reports claim that the SmackDown superstar is still dealing with health issues, and his draft plans may have been scrapped. It was also noted that WWE is being extra careful with the case so that no mishap in the future causes him to lose out on more television time.

Bobby Lashley missed out on WrestleMania due to Wyatt’s disappearance but gained the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy as a consolation. He is now engaged in a feud with Bronson Reed. Speaking of Alexa Bliss, the former Women’s Champion took a break from wrestling to get treatment for basil cell carcinoma. She is ready to wrestle again, but the creative reportedly lacks any plans for her.

WWE Draft 2023: What injury/health condition has cast doubt on Bray Wyatt's return?

The New Face of Fear may not only sit out the draft process but also take a lengthy break to avoid further health scares. There have been no updates on what medical issue he is dealing with, but speculations suggest that it is a broken finger, gone worse due to constant strain.

Bray Wyatt supposedly suffered the injury during a live event match against Jinder Mahal in December 2022. Despite the crooked finger, he battled and defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble event.

WWE Draft 2023 will begin next week on SmackDown. Along with Bray Wyatt, there are several stars who are expected to miss out on the roster refresh. Here is a full list of them.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes