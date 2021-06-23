“I’ll take out 10, 20 people if I have to” - Franky Monet on her WWE NXT goal [Exclusive]

Franky Monet has only wrestled one match so far since her WWE NXT debut, but she has certainly made her presence felt in other ways since her arrival.

This week, Franky Monet sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino to talk about a variety of subjects. When asked why she interrupted Raquel Gonzalez on her NXT debut, Monet clearly stated she's gunning for that title.

“I had to make my presence known! And Raquel is such a great champion," Franky Monet said. "She has so much presence and power behind her that, of course, I’m gonna go after her. That’s just natural. If you’re the champion, you have a target on your back, and I’ve never been, throughout my entire career, someone who just waits. I will get the opportunity. I will fight for it; I don’t care. I’ll take out 10, 20 people if I have to, but I will get that opportunity."

My interview with @FrankyMonetWWE for @SKWrestling_ is now available!



- Encore World Premiere tonight on #WWENXT

- Finding Taya Valkyrie in Franky Monet

- The origin story of "Johnny Drip Drip"

- Potentially working with @TheRealMorrison in #WWE and more! https://t.co/81tyEpHcFr — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) June 22, 2021

Franky Monet believes she will get her title shot against Raquel Gonzalez "sooner or later"

Franky Monet believes it's only a matter of time before she stands across the ring from Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship. It is a match that many members of the WWE Universe are eager to see take place.

“Hopefully, sooner or later, it’ll be Franky Monet versus Raquel Gonzalez," Franky Monet said. "I mean, I know we would throw down and people would be scared of all of the things that we would do to each other. But I thrive and love violence and danger. Don’t let the blonde hair and the small puffy dog make you think that I’m anything less.”

"I'm going to come here, I'm doing the work, I'm going to continue to do it, and I will be Champion one day."



Catch @RickUcchino's full interview with #WWENXT's @FrankyMonetWWE! ➡️ https://t.co/wxIMv9mEhr pic.twitter.com/smXKaFkGWR — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 22, 2021

Have you enjoyed what Franky Monet has done in WWE NXT so far? How long do you think it will be before Monet gets a shot at the NXT Women's Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

