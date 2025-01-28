"I'll take full responsibility" - Roman Reigns on 40-year-old WWE star's inclusion in The Bloodline saga

Roman Reigns' heel turn in WWE almost five years ago ignited the multi-layered saga of The Bloodline. Recently, the former Universal Champion acknowledged his own role in incorporating a 40-year-old WWE star into the long-running family storyline.

Sami Zayn was officially involved in The Bloodline narrative after Johnny Knoxville defeated him at WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2022. As an Honorary Uce, the 40-year-old star has been instrumental in helping the faction achieve victory on numerous occasions. Most recently, The Master Strategist reunited with OG Bloodline to defeat Solo Sikoa's faction and Bronson Reed in the 2024 Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

On SHAK Wrestling, Shak Mahjouri asked the Original Tribal Chief how Sami Zayn assisted The Bloodline by revealing deeper layers of each member's personality. Roman Reigns acknowledged the 40-year-old WWE star's unique persona, highlighting his entertaining rivalry with Johnny Knoxville. He recognized Zayn's veteran status as a performer and believed that their contrasting styles could create compelling on-screen chemistry and elevate both their careers.

"I'll take full responsibility for Sami [Zayn]. He was doing whatever he was doing with Jack**s [Johnny Knoxville] and all of them, and I just admired the work because it's not easy to do what we do when you're across from a veteran professional," Reigns said. "I just saw something completely different than what we were doing. We [Bloodline] were extremely successful, we were all champions at the time. And to me, I was like, 'Man, that's a personality that I can really bounce off and then I can just show a few different layers of what I have, and my personality, and then I think I can also elevate him,'" he added. [From 07:12 to 07:59]

Roman Reigns says WWE star Sami Zayn proved to be a great asset for The Bloodline

The OTC further praised Sami Zayn's journeyman status and his valuable experience in the wrestling industry. Roman Reigns credited The Great Liberator's contributions to The Bloodline, emphasizing the mutually beneficial nature of their partnership.

During the same conversation with Shak Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion commended Sami Zayn's dedication and passion despite the occasional challenges it presented.

"This guy has been around, he's a journeyman, [and] he has been around for a long time. So I knew that he had not only the talent, but the experience to be able to work in the main event and I was right. He proved to be a great asset for The Bloodline and he helped us, but we helped him greatly and that's how it works. That's a true partnership right there where everybody benefits," Reigns said. "Sami [Zayn] is such a special performer and such a pain in the a** to deal with sometimes [sic] but that's because he cares," he added. [From 08:02 to 08:42]

WWE fans will have to wait and see if Roman Reigns emerges victorious in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, potentially setting the stage for a rematch against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling if you use quotes from this article and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

