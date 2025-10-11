  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling" - WWE prospect drops bombshell announcement

"I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling" - WWE prospect drops bombshell announcement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 11, 2025 02:28 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE prospect has just made a huge announcement. This announcement will disappoint fans.

Ad

WWE launched its ID program last year to offer independent stars an easier pathway to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Since making the official announcement, the Stamford-based promotion added several wrestlers and wrestling schools to its program. Among those signed to the ID program was Zara Zakher, who has been making waves on the independent scene.

Despite the progress she has made, Zara Zakher announced on social media that her contract with WWE ID has expired. She also announced that she will be taking a step back from wrestling. Fans have been disappointed that she will not be associated with the Triple H-led promotion moving forward.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"As of today, my contract with WWE ID has expired, and I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling. I’m so grateful for all the people I’ve met and everyone who’s supported me. I don’t know if or when I’ll be back, but I’m hopeful for the future. ❤️"
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out her tweet here:

Ad

WWE prospect Dani Sekelsky wants to join Chase University

Dani Sekelsky was on The Undertaker's team during season two of WWE LFG. She ended up winning the show and earning herself an NXT contract. It looks like she already knows what she wants to do on the black and silver brand.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Dani Sekelsky revealed that she wants to join Chase University since the group is missing a female member. She also stated that she wants to work with Kelani Jordan or Lash Legend.

Ad
"I could say maybe Chase U is missing a girl in there. I don’t know, but for me right now, I’ve been thinking that I’d be grateful to face any girl on the roster. I’ve been thinking about my singles debut and the opportunity I can create within that. I’d love to work with Kelani Jordan or Lash Legend or anybody, but those two names came to mind for me because they are so dynamic and powerful. I’ve seen how far they’ve come from their professional athletic careers to now wrestling. I would be grateful to work with anyone, but storyline-wise I’d let them take the reins on that. The moment I get that opportunity to step into the ring I’ll seize it." [H/T TV Insider]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dani Sekelsky in NXT.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications