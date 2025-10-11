"I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling" - WWE prospect drops bombshell announcement

A WWE prospect has just made a huge announcement. This announcement will disappoint fans.WWE launched its ID program last year to offer independent stars an easier pathway to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Since making the official announcement, the Stamford-based promotion added several wrestlers and wrestling schools to its program. Among those signed to the ID program was Zara Zakher, who has been making waves on the independent scene.Despite the progress she has made, Zara Zakher announced on social media that her contract with WWE ID has expired. She also announced that she will be taking a step back from wrestling. Fans have been disappointed that she will not be associated with the Triple H-led promotion moving forward.&quot;As of today, my contract with WWE ID has expired, and I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling. I’m so grateful for all the people I’ve met and everyone who’s supported me. I don’t know if or when I’ll be back, but I’m hopeful for the future. ❤️&quot;Check out her tweet here:WWE prospect Dani Sekelsky wants to join Chase UniversityDani Sekelsky was on The Undertaker's team during season two of WWE LFG. She ended up winning the show and earning herself an NXT contract. It looks like she already knows what she wants to do on the black and silver brand.During a recent interview with TV Insider, Dani Sekelsky revealed that she wants to join Chase University since the group is missing a female member. She also stated that she wants to work with Kelani Jordan or Lash Legend.&quot;I could say maybe Chase U is missing a girl in there. I don’t know, but for me right now, I’ve been thinking that I’d be grateful to face any girl on the roster. I’ve been thinking about my singles debut and the opportunity I can create within that. I’d love to work with Kelani Jordan or Lash Legend or anybody, but those two names came to mind for me because they are so dynamic and powerful. I’ve seen how far they’ve come from their professional athletic careers to now wrestling. I would be grateful to work with anyone, but storyline-wise I’d let them take the reins on that. The moment I get that opportunity to step into the ring I’ll seize it.&quot; [H/T TV Insider]It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dani Sekelsky in NXT.