"I'll throw a Pop-up Powerbomb in and then a Stunner" - Kevin Owens excited ahead of first match on SmackDown next week

As revealed on SmackDown Lowdown, WWE star Kevin Owens will face Austin Theory next week.

This will be KO's first match on SmackDown since becoming an official member of the blue brand's roster a couple of weeks ago. In fact, it was new general manager Nick Aldis who traded in Owens for Jey Uso after the latter moved to Monday Night RAW.

The seeds of this match were sown this past Friday when Kevin Owens claimed that he could punch Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the face at the same time. He followed this up with a stiff shot that caught both members of Team A-Town Down Under.

Later, WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Owens on SmackDown Lowdown. During the chat, KO vowed to lay a severe beatdown on Theory with his trademark Suplex, Pop-Up Powerbomb, and Stunner.

"You know I have a match with Austin Theory next week. Let's manifest what's gonna happen in that match. Do you know what I think is gonna happen? Not what I think, I know, is gonna happen. I'm gonna walk in there, I'm gonna punch him in the face a couple more times. I'll kick him in the stomach because that's what I do before the Stunner. But that's not all I'm gonna do. Let's see, you know that big Suplex I do off the ropes sometimes, I'm gonna do that to him. Then, I'll throw a Pop-up Powerbomb in and then a Stunner. All those things, yeah." [1:23 - 1:54]

Kevin Owens revealed it was Cathy Kelley's idea to punch Waller and Theory

During the same discussion, Kevin Owens revealed that it was Cathy Kelley who suggested he should punch Theory and Waller last week. The Prizefighter recalled how Kelley said the two youngsters had punchable faces.

"Did you see what I did? You said last week, 'I want you to punch Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in the head.' Yes, you did. You said they had punchable faces (...) Then, after you texted me, 'Please punch them in the face next week.' Remember? Did I make that up?"

It will be interesting to see how KO fares against Theory next week on SmackDown with Waller as an ever-present threat on the outside.

