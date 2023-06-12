"I’ll be in touch" - WWE legend The Rock sends a heartfelt message to UFC fighter who had $7 in his bank account

WWE legend and Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently made a heartfelt gesture towards UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo.

One of UFC's newest faces, Gorimbo took to social media to reveal his financial struggles, showing that he only had $7.49 in his bank account prior to his fight at UFC Vegas 73. His tweet caught the attention of The Rock.

Taking to Twitter, the 51-year-old sent out a heartfelt tweet claiming that he was also in a similar situation at one point in life.

"This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's tweet:

The Rock is currently busy with his ventures outside of professional wrestling and is also busy with Hollywood movies. There have been rumors of him returning to WWE and confronting Roman Reigns, but none have come true so far.

Do you think The Great One will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

