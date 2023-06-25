"I look like Seth [Rollins] in this pic" - Top female superstar frustrated with the company about WWE Payback poster

WWE Payback 2023 will emanate from the PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 2. The promotion recently released a poster for the show featuring its top superstars. The poster caught the eye of former champion Bayley, and she was displeased by her omission.

While no matches for WWE Payback are official yet, fans worldwide are bound to be excited about it, given the show's history. For those who may have forgotten, the event was brought back in 2020 during the ThunderDome era.

The main event for the show in 2020 was a triple threat match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns. The event marked the beginning of The Tribal Chief's historic Universal Championship reign.

The poster in discussion includes superstars such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Bayley noticed the promotional material and aired her complaints about her omission, claiming she looks like Seth Rollins in the poster.

You can view The Role Model's tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Corey Graves @WWEGraves WWE Payback is coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 2!



This is the first premium live event in Pittsburgh in 5 years so you don’t want to miss this!



I look like Seth in this pic. Your city should file a complaint

Is the WWE Payback poster the only thing Bayley is upset about?

Bayley is known for being vocal when she is upset with the company. The Role Model's tweet about the WWE Payback poster is one of many messages she has sent about her treatment in WWE while in character.

Bayley was visibly upset about not competing against Shotzi on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. On last Friday's show, she was scheduled to defend her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match against the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Role Model posted a tweet following the show, mentioning why the bout was canceled.

"Card subject to change.. Sorry. Sorry you couldn’t watch me beat dat a**," wrote Bayley.

To make matters worse, Charlotte Flair seemingly took a shot at Bayley after a Live event in Monroe. Fans will have to wait and see if the two will engage in a high-profile feud soon.

