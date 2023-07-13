"I look so little" - Rhea Ripley reacts to her old photo on Instagram

Rhea Ripley had a surprising reaction to an old picture of herself from SummerSlam 2021.

It goes without saying that Ripley is one of the biggest names on WWE TV. Her popularity has increased tenfold over the past year or so, courtesy of her stint as a member of The Judgment Day.

She is incredibly jacked and makes it a point to keep herself in great shape by regularly hitting the gym.

WWE recently shared an album on its official Instagram handle that featured a bunch of cool superstar looks from past SummerSlam events. One of those pictures is of Rhea Ripley from The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2021.

The Nightmare reacted to the picture on her Instagram story with the following comment.

"I look so little," she wrote.

Ripley's reaction on her Instagram story

Rhea Ripley was involved in a title match at SummerSlam 2021

At SummerSlam 2021, Ripley took on Charlotte Flair and Nikki A.S.H. in a Triple Threat match for the latter's RAW Women's Title. Ultimately, The Queen managed to pick up the victory and became the new champion.

Ripley has come a long way since that loss at SummerSlam 2021. She won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and had one of the best matches of the year against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley picked up a win over Flair this time and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion. She was later awarded the brand-new WWE Women's World Championship.

SummerSlam 2023 is mere weeks away. It looks like Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship against her real-life best friend Raquel Rodriguez at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.

