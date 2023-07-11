Rhea Ripley's SummerSlam match to leave 29-year-old star 'high and dry?' What WWE has in store

Rhea Ripley is one of the top women in WWE. She was catapulted to the top after becoming a part of The Judgment Day and is now the Women’s World Champion. Undoubtedly, there are certain names on the roster who want to dethrone The Eradicator.

One of the top names in the mix is Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley and Raquel share history from their NXT days, and that fire has been brought over to the red brand.

Currently, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. WWE has been teasing Ripley vs. Rodriguez at SummerSlam 2023. If the match goes through, Liv Morgan will be left without a partner and might not be a part of the SummerSlam card.

The Eradicator hasn’t been much of a fighting champion, but she has been an active superstar on the red brand’s roster. Therefore, building a story with Raquel Rodriguez will require The Nightmare to become more active as the Women’s World Champion, similar to how she is as a member of The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are good friends in real life

While superstars have bitter rivalries in the ring, their relationships outside the ring can be completely different. Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are a great example of this.

Both of them have showcased bitterness towards one another during matches and altercations, but in real life, Rodriguez actually comes to Ripley to ask for advice, considering Ripley has been on the main roster longer.

During an interview, Raquel Rodriguez revealed their real-life dynamic.

"I’ve looked to Rhea Ripley a lot [for advice] because we are close friends, frenemies, whatever you wanna call us. But she has had her experience on the main roster for a little bit longer than I have so I do go to her for a lot of advice, especially when it comes to these bigger events like Elimination Chamber.”

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WWERAW Definitely looks like one we’ll be seeing in the future Definitely looks like one we’ll be seeing in the future#WWERAW https://t.co/P6RmLJUNeD

As of now, WWE hasn’t confirmed a match between Ripley and Rodriguez for WWE SummerSlam. The live shows prior to SummerSlam will give the WWE Universe more clarity on the matter.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes