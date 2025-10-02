"I lost my brother today"- WWE star provides a heartbreaking personal update

WWE star Lexis King took to social media to share some heartbreaking news. The 32-year-old noted that he lost his brother today. He also penned an emotional message in remembrance of his departed brother.King has been a part of WWE for over two years. He jumped ship from AEW, following which he underwent a name change from Brian Pillman Jr. to Lexis King. He has been part of NXT since joining the global juggernaut and even won the NXT Heritage Cup last December.While things have been going well for Lexis King inside the squared circle, he has suffered a major personal loss. The 32-year-old took to X to reveal that he lost his brother recently:&quot;I lost my brother today. He was a bad**s, highly intelligent, witty and charismatic dude who grew up in the 90s. He loved video games, Warhammer, R.A. Salvatore, among many other cool bro stuff. Recently we had been on Discord playing StarCraft 2 co-op together and he was enrolled in classes at the University of Cincinnati. He was a veteran who suffered from issues after surviving some traumatic events while serving in Afghanistan.&quot;Lexis continued:&quot;He loved his country, his last Facebook post was this: 'Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.' —Franklin D. Roosevelt. Some words to live by. The battle with your demons is now over brother. Rest in Peace Jesse Morgan.&quot;Lexis King has found his footing in WWELexis King has had a better run in WWE than in AEW. While the 32-year-old did not get much spotlight in All Elite Wrestling, he has been a prominent face on NXT over the last couple of years.King even won the NXT Heritage Cup last year. He held on to the title for 118 days before losing it to a returning Noam Dar. He has recently been involved in a feud with Myles Borne and even faced the latter in a Blindfold match. While Lexis won the Blindfold match, Borne got a win back in the Lights Out match between the two.