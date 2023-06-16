"I love you almost as much as I love your mom" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Bayley

WWE star Bayley recently received a heartfelt birthday message from her colleague and good friend, Carmella.

While she is a heel on television, The Role Model is loved and adored by most of her colleagues. Numerous superstars from NXT also look up to the former women's champion, who has lived up to her nickname.

On Instagram, Carmella shared a photo of herself with Bayley and wished her a happy birthday. She also addressed the latter's mom in the message.

"Happy happy birthday to my best friend!!! I love you almost as much as I love your mom!!" wrote Carmella.

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Carmella wishes Bayley on her birthday Carmella wishes Bayley on her birthday 🎂 https://t.co/1tG53T0FoO

Bayley hilariously put WWE veteran Michael Cole on notice

Fans are quite aware of The Role Model's feud with WWE commentator Michael Cole. During a recent appearance on The Bump, she spoke about the latter.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that Cole even wants to face her in a match at WrestleMania due to the payday.

"Last week I went into a steakhouse in Des Moines, Iowa because I was hungry," Bayley said. "I got in super late, the steakhouse was right next to my hotel, went to the steakhouse. I get a text from who? Michael Cole! He's sitting right in front of me and he says, 'Who sits at a booth all by themselves instead of sitting at the bar like a human?'"

She continued:

"I don't want to sit at the bar because I don't want to talk to people. If you sit at the bar that's an open conversation for people like you. I don't want to talk to Michael Cole. I don't want to see your face, Michael Cole. I'm tired of you. And when I'm ready to get back in your head and when I'm ready to annoy you. I will! I know he wants a Wrestlemania match. That's what he wants. He wants that pay day."

WWE @WWE



Whether you love her or love to boo her,



Happy Birthday to Bayley! DING DONG!Whether you love her or love to boo her, @itsBayleyWWE has always excelled at entertaining the WWE Universe. From the Bayley Buddies to "Ding Dong, Hello!", the Role Model can always make the most of a moment.Happy Birthday to Bayley! DING DONG!Whether you love her or love to boo her, @itsBayleyWWE has always excelled at entertaining the WWE Universe. From the Bayley Buddies to "Ding Dong, Hello!", the Role Model can always make the most of a moment. Happy Birthday to Bayley! https://t.co/IyrQHlsfjm

Bayley and IYO SKY, the active members of Damage CTRL, will participate in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The bout will also feature Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and another contender.

Do you wish to see The Role Model win this year's Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes