"I love you always and forever!!!!"- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle sent out a heartfelt message after getting remarried

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently remarried his real-life wife, Giovanna Angle.

Angle made his appearance on RAW is XXX and was part of a segment with D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac). Kurt was later seen as a guest referee in the six-man tag team matches between Imperium and The Street Profits & Seth Rollins.

Taking to social media, the WWE Hall of Famer uploaded a photo alongside his wife as he announced that the couple got remarried at Crossroads Church last week in the presence of their children.

The Hall of Famer also wrote a heartwarming message on the occasion as he thanked his wife.

"This past weekend, I had the honor of remarrying my beautiful wife Giovanna at Crossroads Church. It was an amazing family moment because we were able to get married in front of our children, showing them what true love really is. Thank you to my incredible wife for saying “YES” again. I love you always and forever!!!!" wrote Angle.

When did Kurt Angle get married?

Kurt Angle is one of the biggest names in the industry and has had an illustrious career through the years. He had won 21 Professional Wrestling Championships and is also a 13-time World Champion.

Angle was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame back in the year 2013. Later in 2017, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and was the only one after Sting to get inducted into both the WWE and IMPACT Hall of Fame.

The WWE Hall of Famer got married to AEW star Karen Jarrett back on December 19, 1998. The duo together had two children but got separated in 2008. In the year 2012, Kurt Angle announced his wedding to actress Giovanna Yannotti, and the couple has three kids together.

It would be interesting to see if Angle will return to WWE for another match or not.

