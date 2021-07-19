"I would love to bring a whole new energy to this" - Big E on potentially winning the Money in the Bank briefcase

WWE quite often books heels to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Big E is hoping to change that formula up later on tonight.

Ahead of tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Big E sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss the big match and what he intends on doing with the briefcase if he manages to climb the ladder and secure it tonight in Texas.

"If it’s my time to grab that briefcase, I will do everything in my power to make it unique and to make it different," Big E said. "It would be a new challenge, one that I would love to take on. I know we often see heels in that position, I would love to bring a whole new energy to this."

Big E: “If it’s my time to grab that briefcase, I will do everything in my power to make it unique and to make it different”https://t.co/EdBliFZj8q — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) July 18, 2021

Big E will compete in his first Money in the Bank match tonight

It will probably come as a surprise to many who aren't paying attention, but this is Big E's first-ever time wrestling in a Money in the Bank Ladder match. This match would normally see Kofi Kingston participate in representing The New Day instead of Big E.

"This is all new ground for me, and it’s such an exciting time." Big E continued. "There are going to be no regrets. I will do everything in my power to bring something special to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

If Big E does, in fact, claim the briefcase as his own tonight, there are plenty of directions they could go in with him. Perhaps as early as tonight's show, if creative wishes to interject him in the storyline between Kofi Kingston and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Be sure to tune in to WWE Money in the Bank tonight at 8 PM EST on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

Would you like to see Big E become Mr. Money in the Bank tonight? If not him, then who is your pick? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Greg Bush