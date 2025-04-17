"I love Cody Rhodes" - Paul Heyman breaks character ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently stepped out of his on-screen character and spoke highly of Cody Rhodes. Both men are set to appear at the upcoming WrestleMania 41.

Fans witnessed The American Nightmare dethrone Paul Heyman's client, Roman Reigns, to finally finish his story at WrestleMania XL. Rhodes achieved a unique milestone by becoming the first and only member of his family to ever capture a WWE World Title.

During an interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, The Wiseman stated that he had seen Cody Rhodes' progress firsthand over several years. Paul Heyman characterized the 39-year-old star as a remarkable professional, unlike anyone before, including John Cena.

"I love Cody Rhodes, I respect Cody Rhodes, I admire Cody Rhodes, I have an affinity for Cody Rhodes. I've witnessed Cody Rhodes' growth on a daily basis up close now for several years. He is a remarkable professional, the likes of which we've never seen, even in John Cena," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"And his approach to his performance in the ring, on the microphone, backstage, diplomatically is to be the best that he can possibly be at every time, at every moment, at every micro moment and to ensure that he's better than everybody else. He has a level of ambition that I can certainly relate to and he has the ability to back up that ambition." [From 42:33 to 43:29]

Check out the interview below:

Roles of Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Quarterback of the company is set to put his Undisputed Championship on the line against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 on April 20, 2025. This comes after The Franchise Player won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and viciously turned heel on Cody Rhodes.

Following the latest developments, it has been revealed that Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner during the Triple-Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on April 19, 2025. The Wiseman siding with Punk has left The Tribal Chief in chaos heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It will be exciting to see if The Second City Saint secures a victory in his first-ever WrestleMania main event, with Paul Heyman by his side.

