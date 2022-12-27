"I love the competition" - Drew McIntyre teases future blockbuster match with current WWE Superstar

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre claimed that his eyes would be set on the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther in the upcoming year.

It was the final RAW of 2022, and the episode recapped the year's most memorable moments in a special edition.

Drew McIntyre joined announcers Jackie and Corey Graves via satellite. The latter inquired about The Scottish Warrior's prospects in 2023.

The SmackDown star stated that his sights are set on Gunther. He saw the match between the Intercontinental Champion and Sheamus and would love to lock horns with Gunther.

"My eyes are on Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship. I see the chatter on social media; I see what happened with himself and Sheamus. I saw the battles. I love competition. I am a former Intercontinental Champion and would love to tangle with him," McIntyre said.

He also reminded the WWE Universe that he had previously held the Intercontinental Championship. Over two decades ago, at the 2009 Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC), McIntyre defeated former WWE superstar John Morrison for the IC Title.

The Scottish Warrior's reign lasted for 161 days and ended at the hands of Kofi Kingston. However, Drew McIntyre seems to wish to rekindle his passion for the IC Title against Gunther in 2023.

