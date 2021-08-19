"I would love to get my hands around Cena's throat" - Former Universal Champion wants to face John Cena

Former Universal Champion Goldberg wants to face 16-time world champion John Cena in WWE.

Goldberg made his return to WWE programming last month and challenged WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. The two are now set to have a blockbuster title clash this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Ahead of his WWE Championship match, Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump. On being asked about who he's supporting in the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam between John Cena and Roman Reigns, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed he's supporting neither of them. Goldberg went on to call both Roman Reigns and John Cena his "future victims".

I'm team neither one of them. Neither one has stared across the ring and seen me as an opponent. So, I look at both of them the same. They're just victims, they're just future victims to me. I'm a great fan of both of them for what they've done individually," said Goldberg.

Goldberg spoke about how he wants to face Roman Reigns and added that he would also love to get his hands around John Cena's throat.

"I think maybe even more so I would love to get my hands around Cena's throat," said Goldberg.

John Cena vs. Goldberg is a dream match that WWE could realistically book. However, the time window for that match is closing quickly as both the stars are part-timers and in the twilight zone of their WWE careers.

John Cena is set to face Roman Reigns in a high-profile Universal Championship match at SummerSlam

John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE last month at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 when he confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The next night on RAW, the Leader of Cenation made it clear that he is back to go after Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship.

After lots of ups and downs, twists and turns, the match was finally made official. Roman Reigns would defend his Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. Fans have loved the promo battles between the two on SmackDown and can't wait to see their match at SummerSlam.

