Shotzi shared that she wants to have a high-calibre feud with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is one of the top female stars in the entire industry right now. She recaptured the title at Extreme Rules 2022 after defeating Liv Morgan via submission in an Extreme Rules match.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Shotzi stated that she has shared the ring with Ronda Rousey before but wants to face her again at a Premium Live Event.

"Ronda is constantly the top dog and I would love to have a feud with her. The very few matches that I have had with her, I had a blast and she challenged me. So I would love to get in there with her and have a big pay-per-view match against Ronda Rousey," she said.

Shotzi comments on teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown

The Ballsy Badass formed a tag team with Raquel Rodriguez on the Blue brand after the latter's former partner, Aliyah, sustained an injury. They recently challenged Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Shotzi praised Rodriguez for strength and added that she'd like to keep tagging with the former NXT Women's Champion.

"She is incredibly strong. It is so impressive the strength that Raquel has. It is so awesome to have a woman of that strength next to me. It gives me some confidence having her on my side of the ring. I think that the match we had on Friday for the tag titles is one of my favourite matches since getting called up to SmackDown, and I want that again, I want to stay tagging with her."

Ronda Rousey will be holding an open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship on SmackDown this week. This could be Shotzi's chance at getting a title shot and having a match with The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

