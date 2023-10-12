"I would love that for her" - Trish Stratus wants 6-time champion to return to WWE to have a better send-off

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has shared that she would love to see Mickie James return to the company to have a better send-off. She also commented on whether she would be interested in facing her again.

The former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion is regarded by many people as one of the greatest female stars of all time. She had a memorable run in the wrestling juggernaut, where she captured six women's titles. She made her in-ring return for the company last year during the Women's Royal Rumble match, but didn't win the bout.

During a Q&A session at Big Texas Comic Con (via Tales From The Collection: Autographs & Fan Mail), Trish Stratus stated that she would love to have another match against her former rival Mickie James. She added that she wants the latter to have a better send-off in WWE.

"With Mickie James? I’d love it. Wouldn’t that be so cool (to have another match with her?) But people, we’ve talked about that. Like, if we could come back at this point too because we’re both still doing it from our era... For her to come back in WWE and have just a better send off, for me, I think would be really great. Does it involve me? I don’t know. Even if it didn’t. If it did involve me, it’d be freaking great (Trish laughed). But, yeah, I’m a huge fan of hers… I would like that," said Stratus. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Trish Stratus reflects on her Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch at WWE Payback

After being away from the ring for several years, the WWE veteran made her in-ring return at WrestleMania 39, and went on to have a lengthy feud with Becky Lynch. Their last match took place inside a Steel Cage at Payback.

During a recent appearance on the Hall of Fame podcast, Trish Stratus looked back on the bout, and stated that she was happy with how it turned out.

"To me, knowing that it would finally culminate in that cage match that was almost like the perfect way for it to culminate. And I really think what we had done at that point storyline-wise, it had to be that big, and it had to be that sort of vicious and extreme for us to get to each other in that final chapter like that, very happy with it," she said.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch put on a memorable match at Payback, and it'll be interesting to see whether the former will come back for another match in WWE.

