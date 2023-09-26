"I love him. Huge loss for us" - Kayla Braxton heartbroken after WWE star's 6-year run ends

Kayla Braxton has shared her honest opinion on a recent WWE release.

WWE recently released a long list of talents in a mass layoff. One of the released talents was the 35-year-old Rick Boogs.

As has happened in the past with WWE releases, some fans on Twitter criticized Boogs' work in the company and justified his release. Ryan Satin took to Twitter to express disappointment over the same. He received a response from Kayla Braxton, who wrote the following:

Kayla Braxton responds to Ryan Satin

Kayla Braxton hit back at fans celebrating WWE releases

Someone losing a job is no cause for celebration. Twitter is a massive social media handle, and there are always bound to be a few who would go to great lengths to spread negativity.

Braxton wasn't thrilled with fans who were happy with WWE releasing talents and hit back at them with the following message:

"Some of you are sad sacks of [poo emoji]. For anyone to say that they’re glad certain people are losing their jobs or for you to tweet that you hope one of us gets it next … I hope karma hits you harder than the most devastating wrestling move ever could. That’s so gross. Be better."

It remains to be seen what Boogs has in store for his fans in the near future. He is an incredibly talented athlete who would make for a great asset to any promotion that bags him.

Rick Boogs recently shared a YouTube video and stated that his WWE release was due to a backstage political power play. He decided against speaking more about it but assured his fans that he would open up at the right time. He then shared footage of his workout session and was looking in incredible shape.

