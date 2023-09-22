Kayla Braxton hits back at fans who are happy about recent WWE firings

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton is known to fire back at fans when they get out of line, and that is what she did recently.

The deal between WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, was finalized this month. Both entities combined to form a new entertainment company, TKO Holdings. In the midst of the merger, there were reports that several WWE employees would be getting axed.

Reports recently emerged that several WWE Superstars, including popular names like Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Emma, and many more, were released from the company. While the news shocked and saddened many fans, there were some who rejoiced at it and were, in fact, hoping for more WWE cuts.

Kayla Braxton, who is known to give it back to the fans when needed, took to Twitter to fire back at people who are happy about the recent firings.

"Some of you are sad sacks of [poo emoji]. For anyone to say that they’re glad certain people are losing their jobs or for you to tweet that you hope one of us gets it next … I hope karma hits you harder than the most devastating wrestling move ever could. That’s so gross. Be better."

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Kayla Braxton sent a heartfelt message to Dana Brooke following her WWE release

Much like most of the names on WWE's release list, Dana Brooke had been off TV for a long time until recently when she started showing up in NXT. Although it looked like she might have a promising run in NXT, Dana was one of the stars released from the company.

Kayla Braxton took to social media to thank Dana Brooke for everything she has done for this business.

"Love this girl so much. What a legend. Thank you for all you've given to this business and to our friendship"

Screenshot of Kayla's message to Dana Brooke

It is sad to see several WWE Superstars lose their jobs, and it will be interesting to see how many of them will end up in AEW.

What did you make of Kayla Braxton's message to the fans? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star