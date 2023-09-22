Kayla Braxton sends heartfelt messages to Dana Brooke, Elias, and more WWE stars following their release

Kayla Braxton has sent several former WWE Superstars heartfelt messages following their release from the company today.

WWE officially merged with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, on September 12th. The two organizations have formed a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings, and the merger has resulted in a significant amount of layoffs.

Over 100 employees behind the scenes were let go earlier this week, and many superstars from the main roster and NXT were released today. Kayla Braxton took to Instagram to send several released superstars a heartfelt message.

On her Instagram story today, Braxton noted that Shanky was always a light to be around and wished him luck in the future. MACE and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models were let go today as well, and Kayla Braxton claimed that the duo is incredibly talented and could wind up in movies down the line.

The 32-year-old also praised Dana Brooke following her release and thanked the veteran for everything she has given to the business.

Kayla Braxton continued to send heartfelt messages to WWE Superstars who were let go by the company today.

She recently stepped down as host of WWE's The Bump but noted that she is not leaving the program entirely and will continue to produce content for the show every week. Braxton currently serves as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown as well as The SmackDown LowDown.

Braxton sent several more messages to WWE Superstars following their release today on her Instagram story. She shared a photo of herself with Elias in the ring and noted that she cannot wait to see what the future holds for Aliyah. The 28-year-old holds the record for the fastest victory in company history but was also released earlier today.

Kayla Braxton also thanked Dolph Ziggler and stated that she hopes to get to rock with Rick Boogs again sometime down the line.

While the wrestling world may be disappointed with the releases today, it could also represent a fresh start for many of the superstars who were let go. It will be fascinating to see what is next for the superstars that were released and if they will get an opportunity to showcase their talents in another promotion.

