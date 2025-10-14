"I love you to him" - Rhea Ripley reveals her hidden tribute to real-life husband Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley spoke about her tribute to her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews, at a massive WWE show. She competed for a major title at the event.

The Eradicator wrestled Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The two stars put forth an engaging back-and-forth contest that ended with Ripley emerging victorious and securing the title win. It was her first pinfall win over The Queen in singles competition in her fifth attempt.

Speaking in a recent video posted on WWE's YouTube channel, Rhea Ripley revealed that her makeup for the match was inspired by her husband's. The 29-year-old added that she stole Buddy Matthews' rug and wore it under her jacket to be comfortable and confident. It was the RAW star's way of expressing her love for her husband.

"I did this makeup for my husband. He's done this drip makeup on one of his shows. So I wanted to do that. And the, what do you call it, like, the rags, the cloak kind of thing that I'm wearing under my jacket, that's also his. I stole that from him. I was like, 'I want to just be you at WrestleMania 39 because it's gonna make me feel comfortable and confident, and I feel like I have a part of you with me.' So, yeah, I put them in there as a little 'I love you' to him," Ripley said.

You can check out the entire video below:

Buddy Matthews sends birthday greetings to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews got engaged in August 2023 and tied the knot the following year in June. The two Australian professional wrestlers have been togetehr since and they keep sending messages to each other via social media posts.

In one such case, Buddy Matthews shared multiple pictures of himself with Rhea Ripley. He penned down a heartfelt message for his wife on the occasion of her 29th birthday, calling her the love of his life.

"Happiest Birthday to the love of my life! Every day she gets more & more beautiful! Can’t wait to spend MANY MANY more with you by my side! Enjoy this day & kick some a**!! 🎉🥳🙌," wrote Buddy Matthews.

Buddy Matthews spent close to eight years in WWE before his departure in 2021. He signed with AEW the following year and has since been a part of the Tony Khan-led promotion. Only time will tell if he ever gets back to the global juggernaut and crosses paths with Rhea Ripley as part of a storyline.

