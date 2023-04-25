"I would love it" - Last man to pin Roman Reigns wants to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

Roman Reigns and his insufficient number of title defenses is why Triple H announced the (re)creation of the World Heavyweight Championship - starting a new lineage in the process. A disliked heel, who happens to be the last man to pin Reigns, wants to be the first of the new lineage.

That man is Baron Corbin - who pinned Roman Reigns at TLC 2019 and remains the last man to do so. While Seth Rollins technically has a DQ victory over Reigns at the 2022 Royal Rumble, The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion - and will likely be for the foreseeable future now that there will be a new world champion soon.

On Twitter, a fan replied to WWE's official announcement of the new title by saying that he wants Baron Corbin to become the first champion. The star responded that fans would hate it, but he would love it.

"They would defn hate it but i would love it," he said.

It would be a controversial decision as Corbin is far from ready for that role. The closest he got to a world title was in 2017 when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase but ultimately failed to cash in on Jinder Mahal, thanks to John Cena.

Below is the post-match promo that Corbin, then-known as "King Corbin," cut after being the last man to beat Roman Reigns:

