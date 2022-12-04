"I love me some [Liv Morgan] but..." - 50-year-old WWE veteran tweets an interesting response after SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan confronted interrupted Bayley and confronted her faction, Damage CTRL.

In the aftermath of the show, Morgan took to Twitter to label herself as the 'Queen of Extreme.' The same tag was popularized by ECW and WWE veteran, Francine, who worked for ECW from 1995 to 2001. She mostly worked as a valet and enjoyed a brief tenure with WWE in 2005-2006.

Morgan's tweet caught the attention of the 50-year-old veteran, who expressed her love for the current WWE star. But, she set the record straight with the 'Queen of Extreme' tagline:

"I love me some @YaOnlyLivvOnce but there is only one…#Me" wrote Francine.

Check out Francine's tweet to Liv Morgan:

Morgan has enjoyed a successful 2022. Earlier this year, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey.

This was the beginning of her first-ever title reign. Unfortunately, it ended at the hands of Rousey, who dethroned the 28-year-old at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox are seemingly set for a feud with Damage CTRL

Liv Morgan took the fight to Damage CTRL on this week's SmackDown. She was outnumbered during a wild brawl but received assistance in the form of the returning Tegan Nox.

The Welsh star was released back in 2021 and is no stranger to Damage CTRL member, Dakota Kai. The two occasionally teamed up on NXT before Kai betrayed her long-term friend and turned heel.

Upon Nox's return, it looks like WWE is hinting at a feud between Nox and Morgan against Damage CTRL, who are also the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Hence, it would make sense for Nox and Morgan to go after the tag team titles. Morgan is yet to win a championship outside of the SmackDown Women's Title.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comment section

