“I love this man” - Popular female WWE star sends message to AEW Superstar Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is currently signed to AEW and has found his footing under Tony Khan since leaving WWE.

Taking to Twitter, his former colleague Bayley tweeted out a short message at him. She expressed her love and appreciation for the 43-year-old star.

Joe was recently in conversation with Renee Paquette on her podcast The Sessions. In response to a clip from the podcast, Bayley sent a four-word message:

"I love this man" wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Bayley is currently feuding with Becky Lynch in WWE. The two women crossed paths in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, where The Role Model eliminated her arch-rival.

On this week's RAW, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was forced into accepting a match with Lynch, who set her sights on attacking Dakota Kai with a steel chair.

Samoa Joe opened up about his WWE release

During his conversation with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Samoa Joe opened up about his WWE release.

The former NXT Champion discussed the issues within previous management and also opened up about his second release from the company. Samoa Joe said:

"Being released from WWE the first time… I deign to say that initially, as I understand it, unconfirmed, there is issues between the two upper echelons in management and they were planning out their war with the careers and contracts of the people underneath them. So, after the initial one, I didn’t have much of a chance to grieve because essentially, I was hired back within hours. The second time, I just kind of chuckled as I realize it was very much the same situation. At the same time, I wasn’t bitter or mad. The truth of it is, and this is to give WWE some credence, is that I was expensive. "

Joe, who recently lost the TNT Championship to Darby Allin, is set to challenge him in a rematch in AEW.

