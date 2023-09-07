"I love you so much"- 28-year-old WWE official and popular WWE Superstars react to Natalya's heartfelt post about Bray Wyatt

Several WWE Superstars and WWE officials have recently reacted to Natalya's heartfelt post about Bray Wyatt.

The man who was once The Fiend lost his life on the 24th of August, 2023 due to a heart attack. Following the Superstar's untimely death many WWE personalities from the industry paid their tribute as they posted several heartfelt messages to the Eater of Worlds on social media.

Nattie was also among the superstars who sent out their condolences to Wyatt. Taking to social media, Nattie recently uploaded a few throwback photos of Bray's childhood. Along with the photos, the 41-year-old superstar also wrote a heartwrenching caption.

Read the caption below:

"Windham was only one month old in this picture when his parents brought him over to our house to show my mom and dad their new baby. They were so proud. Years later, we would go “trick or treating” together in our neighborhood. Windham dressed up as Batman. It’s surreal to think about Windham being gone but I’m so proud to have known him. More than what he contributed to the wrestling business (which was massive), he was a really great person. That’s what I’ll remember the most, @thewindhamrotunda."

Responding to Nattie's heartfelt post, several WWE personalities such as Samantha Irvin, Trish Stratus, Kayla Braxton, Mickie James, Lash Legend, and many more mentioned how deeply saddened they are by Bray's passing.

Check out a screengrab of some of the comments below:

Bill Apter shared his honest opinion on Bray Wyatt

WWE legend Bill Apter recently shared his honest opinion on Bray Wyatt's nature as a person as he recalled his meetings with the late Superstar.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter mentioned how warm The Fiend was. Bill spoke about one such meeting when, after a huge event, Bray Wyatt made his way through the crowd just to hug Apter.

"He could have been a horror movie writer. He was one of the most creative talents I had ever met. Many, many times I met him backstage in WWE. In 2018 in a big event in New York, there were hundreds of people waiting for him and he saw me in the crowd waving at him and he just made his way through the crowd to give me a hug."

Bray Wyatt's demise came as a shock to his fans and has left his followers in pain. Despite being one of the greatest wrestlers in the industry, Wyatt couldn't make his way back into the ring after being diagnosed with an illness months ago

.What are your thoughts on WWE Superstars pouring out their love and respect for the late superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.

