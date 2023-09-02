"I love you both so much" - Erick Rowan pays heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's creative genius mesmerized the WWE Universe throughout his career before his tragic demise. Today, The Wyatt Family's Erick Rowan paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds.

In 2013, Bray Wyatt made his main roster debut alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The trio dominated the company for months and had explosive matches against The Shield at premium live events. Unfortunately, both Harper and Wyatt left us unexpectedly sooner than anyone ever imagined.

Today, Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) paid tribute to his fallen brother when he wrote a touching message for the star on his Instagram almost a week after his unfortunate and sudden demise. Check it out:

"Writing this down makes my soul foggy and my heart ache. Over 12 years ago from the island of FCW we would talk of our mutual love of horror movies and music before embarking on this crazy journey that brought us around the world with Jon. In the process something happened, this family we portrayed weekly in the wrestling world became a real life bond. We spent more time together over the next few years than we would our own families. Strengthening our bond as we dealt with life trials and tribulations together."

Rowan also spoke about Braun Strowman and Luke Harper in his post while saying goodbye to the former Fiend.

Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman were present during the Bray Wyatt tribute show on WWE SmackDown

Last week, the WWE Universe received a piece of heartbreaking news from none other than Triple H. The Game revealed that Bray Wyatt aka Windham Rotunda has passed away at the age of 36.

The entire episode of Friday Night SmackDown was rewritten after the news broke and several superstars went out to pay tributes to The Eater of Worlds. Later, superstars from WWE RAW also came in for the tribute show.

The former members of The Wyatt Family Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman appeared on the ramp alongside the locker room to pay their respects as the fans and WWE Superstars mourned the loss of Bray Wyatt.

Strowman is currently out of action due to a neck injury. Meanwhile, Rowan is working on the independent circuit and also made appearances for AEW.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.

