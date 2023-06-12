"I love him so much" - Female WWE star shares her thoughts on SmackDown's Grayson Waller 

In recent years, Grayson Waller has impressed many in WWE with his top-notch abilities, both on the microphone and in the ring. One star who is a big fan of his is RAW's Zoey Stark.

Having both arrived in the company's third brand NXT, Stark and Waller's journeys in World Wrestling Entertainment have almost mirrored one another, with them having recently moved up to the main roster.

During a recent interview on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Stark gave high praise to the SmackDown star, complimenting his various skills.

"He’s so charismatic. He has so much confidence in his abilities and what he does. That’s why I love him so much. His promo work is top-notch." [15:53 - 16:02]H(H/T EWrestling News)

Zoey Stark recently made a huge statement after she aligned herself with the Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, as she helped her defeat Becky Lynch at Night of Champions.

Grayson Waller wants a rematch against a former WWE Champion

Before making the jump up to the main roster, the Australian made a big name for himself as he feuded with AJ Styles in NXT.

Although he handled himself verbally with the Phenomenal One, Waller lost to Styles in their match. Speaking to Fox Sports, Grayson said that he is desperate for a rematch with AJ.

"I think that’s the biggest name you could possibly get. And I need that rematch, lad. I need that so bad. I hate losing. I hate losing so much. And I hate the fact that he can say he beat me. So I need to change that.” (H/T Fox Sports)

While Grayson has yet to compete in a match yet on SmackDown, it has been reported that WWE higher-ups have big plans for him going forward.

