WWE has huge plans in store for 33-year-old SmackDown star- Reports

Several NXT stars were promoted to the WWE main roster during the recently concluded Draft, allowing them to showcase their skills on a bigger stage and establish themselves as superstars. Grayson Waller is reportedly set to be one of them to benefit from the same.

The 33-year-old was drafted to the blue brand during the 2023 Draft after being a part of NXT for nearly two years. Waller failed to win any championship while on WWE's third brand. However, he was prominently featured on the show and won the inaugural Iron Survival Challenge to become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship, which he failed to win.

While he may have been one of the last picks during the Draft, according to a report by BWE, via Ringside News, the company has “big plans” for Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

Grayson Waller was frustrated after not getting picked on live TV during the WWE Draft

Grayson Waller was one of the last stars to be drafted during this year's Draft. His move to SmackDown was called in the supplemental draft, and the 33-year-old was unhappy about it.

During an interview with Fox Sports, the Australian Icon vented about not getting picked during TV programming before comparing himself to the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, Tom Brady:

"I’m the number one person here. My name should be drafted on television. So I was frustrated, and I really thought that I was gonna sit there for two nights and not get picked – and I thought about Tom Brady, and I thought about that, if you watch the documentary, The Brady Six about the six quarterbacks that got picked before Tom – and I know every single person drafted before me. I know every NXT person that was drafted before me," said Grayson Waller. [H/T: Fox Sports]

Grayson Waller has not competed in any match on WWE's main roster. He has held several Grayson Waller Effect talk shows and teased a feud against AJ Styles. Fans are eagerly waiting for the charismatic star to show his in-ring prowess.

