"My name should be drafted on television" - 33-year-old superstar vents about being picked late in the WWE Draft

A superstar is quite unhappy with how long it took for a brand to select him during the 2023 WWE Draft.

Several NXT stars were called up to the main roster during this year's draft. Grayson Waller was one of those superstars but had to wait to hear his name called. He was eventually selected by SmackDown in the draft and will be hosting AJ Styles on the Grayson Waller Effect talk show segment this Friday night.

Styles is set to battle Seth Rollins at Night of Champions to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking with Fox Sports, Grayson admitted he was frustrated but then compared himself to the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. Tom famously slid down to the 199th pick in the NFL Draft before he was selected by the New England Patriots, and the rest is history.

Waller added that he knows all of the names of every NXT superstar that was picked in the draft before him to use for motivation in his professional wrestling career:

"I’m the number one person here. My name should be drafted on television. So I was frustrated, and I really thought that I was gonna sit there for two nights and not get picked – and I thought about Tom Brady, and I thought about that, if you watch the documentary, The Brady Six about the six quarterbacks that got picked before Tom – and I know every single person drafted before me. I know every NXT person that was drafted before me," said Grayson Waller. [H/T: Fox Sports]

Grayson Waller celebrates being selected in the WWE Draft

Grayson Waller celebrated being chosen by SmackDown in the WWE Draft in a unique fashion.

The entertaining NXT star was interviewed after he was picked and said that he wasn't surprised that he got drafted, he was surprised at how long it took. Grayson Waller noted that he now has a chip on his shoulder before taking a drink out of his shoe:

"You know, I'd love to come here and say, 'I can't believe it.' 'I'd love to tell you that I've thought about this moment since I was a little kid, and I never thought I'd be here, but the truth is, I'm not surprised! I was born to do this, but what I am surprised about is that it took this long for RAW or SmackDown to draft me," said Waller. [00:10 - 00:30]

The WWE Draft represents a fresh start for many stars. Grayson now has the opportunity to prove he was overlooked in the draft by becoming a household name on WWE SmackDown.

