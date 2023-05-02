33-year-old star drinks out of a shoe to celebrate WWE Draft

A very entertaining NXT star was selected by WWE SmackDown last night during night two of the draft, and the superstar celebrated by drinking out of his shoe.

The WWE Draft brings about a fresh start and shakes up the roster to make the shows even more exciting. Veterans such as Apollo Crews and Jinder Mahal will be returning to the main roster, while several NXT stars will be making their main roster debuts.

One of those lucky NXT stars was Grayson Waller, who had an interesting reaction to his name being called. Waller was picked by the blue brand after RAW went off the air last night and was interviewed following his draft.

"You know, I'd love to come here and say, 'I can't believe it'. I'd love to tell you that I've thought about this moment since I was a little kid and I never thought I'd be here, but the truth is, I'm not surprised! I was born to do this, but what I am surprised about is that it took this long for RAW or SmackDown to draft me," said Waller. [00:10 - 00:30]

Waller added that he now has a chip on his shoulder and celebrated by taking a drink out of his shoe.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praises Grayson Waller

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T recently claimed that people do not realize how over Grayson Waller is with the crowd.

Booker T appeared during this year's WWE Draft, along with his wife, Queen Sharmell, to announce a round of selections. He currently works commentary on WWE NXT, hosts The Hall of Fame podcast, and runs the Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston, Texas.

During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Booker T named Waller as a superstar he would like to see drafted and called up to the main roster.

“The one guy I’ve really got my eye on is Grayson Waller. Just because he’s got the maturity to actually step up to the main roster and be able to handle that thing a little bit differently. He’s a little bit more seasoned than a lot of the guys in NXT. So I really feel like if Grayson Waller was to get a call-up throughout the Draft, I think it would be a pop for the crowd," said Booker.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Grayson Waller may not have received the pop Booker T was hoping for as he was being drafted following RAW, but the 33-year-old's future could still be very bright on the main roster. It will be interesting to see who Waller's first opponent will be on SmackDown.

