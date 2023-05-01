"I'm back to rewrite history" - Former champion sends message ahead of return to main roster on WWE RAW

A former champion has sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his return to the main roster on RAW.

Apollo Crews is a very talented superstar who was unable to put it all together during his time on the main roster. He was paired with Commander Azeez for a bit before being sent back down to NXT in June 2022.

Crews had a successful run in the developmental promotion and challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at the Deadline premium live event last December. However, the 35-year-old was selected by RAW during the WWE Draft over the weekend and will be making his return to the main roster soon.

In a new video shared by WWE's official Twitter account, Apollo listed off his accomplishments and warned that he is returning to RAW to rewrite history.

"I've been in many title matches, won the United States Championship, and walked out of WrestleMania the Intercontinental Champion. I'm back to rewrite history, to change history, and make history," said Apollo Crews. [00:23 - 00:41]

Apollo Crews praises WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Apollo Crews recently shared kind words about WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid has hung up his wrestling boots for good, but his influence in the professional wrestling industry is still being felt – especially in NXT, where he is currently the head booker.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apollo Crews praised Michaels for his experience in the business and noted that it is important not to let him down after getting a second chance in his career.

"It's important for me to not to let him down because I think he has given me a second chance to change the trajectory of my career. So, it's an honor to work under Shawn Michaels, I feel like whoever gets to work under him should take advantage of every opportunity. Here's a guy who's putting himself out there to make himself available for us. Ask him questions, you got Shawn Michaels right there," added Crews. (6:26 - 7:41)

Apollo has always had the in-ring skill to be a successful superstar, but his promo ability has given him trouble in connecting with wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see if things go better on the main roster for him this time around.

Do you think Apollo Crews can be successful on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

