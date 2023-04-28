"I really don’t think people realize how over this guy really is" - Booker T wants 33-year-old NXT star on the main roster

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has disclosed that he wants NXT star Grayson Waller to be drafted to the main roster.

This year's Draft is scheduled to begin on SmackDown this week and will continue the following week on Monday Night RAW. The official website recently shared a list of all the superstars who are eligible for the Draft, including Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey, among others. The site also mentioned that select NXT Superstars will be part of the event.

During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Booker T picked Grayson Waller as the person he wants to see on the main roster.

“The one guy I’ve really got my eye on is Grayson Waller. Just because he’s got the maturity to actually step up to the main roster and be able to handle that thing a little bit differently. He’s a little bit more seasoned than a lot of the guys in NXT. So I really feel like if Grayson Waller was to get a call-up throughout the Draft, I think it would be a pop for the crowd," said Booker.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

“I really don’t think people realize how over this guy really is. He’s over, man. Just his music alone and his walkout and his swag, man. He’s a guy who really could make a huge splash.”

Booker T thinks Roxanne Perez should stay on NXT

While the veteran wants Grayson Waller to be drafted, he wants his former student Roxanne Perez to remain on NXT.

Booker T explained on his Hall of Fame podcast that being on the main roster isn't easy due to the difficulty of life on the road.

"For me, I don't like to book the show, but if I was booking it, Roxanne Perez would stay in NXT a little bit longer. She's just now really beginning to feel her way through this thing. The main roster is a monster. Being on the road every week is different than being in NXT every week. Traveling around the world, going to all these overseas shows. When I talk about maturity, you gotta be ready for that," said Booker.

Roxanne Perez was an entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated. Rhea Ripley won the 30-woman bout.

